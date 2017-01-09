Police appeal after windows smashed in Dungannon home

Police are appealing for witnesses after the front windows of a Dungannon home were smashed by two males wearing dark clothing.

It is understood the males then made off after the incident at Dunavon Park, Dungannon in the early hours of 29 December 2016.

Police said neighbours witnessed the pair approaching the house and smashing the front windows sometime between 12-12.30am.

Contable Anderson said: "We are appealing for anyone who might have any further information which may assist the investigation to contact police at Dungannon station on 101 quoting incident reference number 26 of 29/12/2016.

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."