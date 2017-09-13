Police ask public to help locate missing Roy Parsons

Police are appealing for the public to help them locate missing 32-year-old Roy Parsons,
A post on PSNI Dungannon & South Tyrone Facebook page said: "We are seeking your help.
"We are trying to locate missing person, 32-year-old Roy Parsons.
"He was last seen in the Fivemiletown area on Saturday (September 9th).
"It is believed he may have boarded a bus to Belfast.
"If you can help locate him please call the 101 number quoting reference 487 of 12.9.17."
