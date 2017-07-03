Police hunt after cattle rustlers strike at Dungannon farm

Police have launched an investigation after cattle were stolen from a Dungannon farm.

Officers in Dungannon are appealing to the public for information following the theft of cattle in the Kilmakardle Road area, including a black bull, a red heifer and one white heifer.

Constable Brownlow said that the thieves struck sometime between nine o’clock on Sunday morning and 9.30 on Tuesday morning.

“I would appeal for anyone with any information or anyone who may be offered cattle for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police at Dungannon Station on 101 quoting 624 of 17/06/17”, she said.

Alternatively, the public can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.