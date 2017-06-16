Police hunt vandals who desecrated graves in Dungannon cemetery

Police are hunting for vandals who desecrated ten graves at Carland Road Cemetery in Dungannon in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ornaments were smashed and gravestones damaged in the attack, which has left relatives who visit the graves ‘devastated’.

A wooden bench and a collection of lanterns were also destroyed in the incident.

Dungannon mother Tracy Ross said she was left heartbroken after finding her son’s grave had been attacked.

“Kevin died only last September and I am still trying to come to terms with his loss. I visit the grave every day and it is my connection with him.

“When I walked down the graveyard path and saw it strewn with broken material I was shocked.

“My only consolation is that it wasn’t only Kevin’s grave that had been attacked, and the vandals hadn’t just targeted him.

“This is horrendous for all the families involved. The whole town is up in arms about it.”

The Dungannon mother said that her son’s gravestone had been permanently damaged by lighter fluid.

“This is an utterly vile attack on consecrated ground,” she said.

According to local reports, police were informed after a local resident heard loud smashing noises coming from the graveyard.

SDLP Councillor Denise Mullen joined in the condemnation.

“This behaviour has to stop; it is the ultimate at of disrespect. I feel very sad and angry for the poor grieving relatives who turn up at their loved-one’s graves, and discover this vandalism.

Police are appealing for information about the attack.

Chief Inspector Roy Robinson said, “The damage was reported to Police on June 12th, and enquiries have been ongoing.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything, or to anyone who has any information whatsoever that could assist in our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 264 of 12.6.17.”