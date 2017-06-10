Police investigate suspicious Cookstown blaze that could have led to tragedy

Police are investigating a suspicious blaze that was started at an alleyway off James Street in Cookstown.

The fire took hold at an area known locally as ‘Monkey Lane’ in the early hours of Saturday May 27, and was safely extinguished at around 3am.

A police spokesperson said: “Thankfully no-one was injured in the blaze, though some damage was caused to the side wall of Boots Chemist on James Street.

“There are a number of residential properties in this area and this incident could have been far more serious were it not for the swift actions of the Fire & Rescue Service.

“If anyone has any information regarding this fire please call Police on the usual 101 number quoting incident number 306 of 27/05/17 and ask for Constable Neil DeVecchis in Magherafelt.”