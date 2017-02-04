Police target 'inconsiderate parking' at Magherafelt leisure complex

The police are clamping down on inconsiderate parking at Magherafelt's Greenvale Leisure Centre.

Parking at the complex is a long running problem with residents accusing some motorists of blocking access to their homes on the Greenvale housing estate and pavements.

As the leisure centre has grown in popularity, so has the parking problem with many drivers opting to park near the front of the building rather than using the car park to the rear.

Magherafelt PSNI have posted pictures on social media of what they say is inconsiderate parking in the area.

"On one occasion an elderly resident using a mobility vehicle was left with no option but to enter the road causing unnecessary danger to themselves and to other road users," said a PSNI officer.

Police are urging motorists not to park on footpaths in Greenvale area

"Please show consideration to pedestrians when parking in the area of Greenvale."

