Police warning over pushy pillow sellers in Dungannon

Dungannon police have issued a warning after residents in the town were targeted by doorstep traders forcefully selling pillows and duvets.

Local people are being urged to be wary of the door-to-door traders who push their wares from a white Ford Transit van.

Residents have also reported similar incidents in Fivemiletown when a white van called to a house three times in one morning, and begged the owner to buy pillows.

The pushy traders, one of whom was described as wearing a ‘blueish winter coat’, were annoyed when the householder refused to buy the items.

Local people have been monitoring the aggressive sellers activities, with further reports of them visiting houses in South Fermanagh.

In a post online, local police said: “A white Ford Transit van was seen yesterday in the Dungannon area.

Occupants trying to sell pillows and duvets to people and being very forceful with the sale. No other details known at this time.

“If you do come across these people please ring the PSNI on 101.

It is the second warning to be issued in recent months to the public through social media about doorstep salesmen selling bedding items.

In early December, police issued a warning of a red or white transit van doing the rounds in Mid Ulster in a bid to sell pillows.

They warned that the individuals involved were ‘quite forward and will try to push a sale’.

According to National Trading Standards, 85% of victims of doorstep scams are aged 65 and over.

Age UK advises householders: “It’s wise to be on your guard when you answer your door. Doorstep scammers can be pushy and persuasive and it can be easy to fall victim. It’s especially important to be vigilant and aware if you live on your own.”