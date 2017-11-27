Arlene Foster congratulates wrong prince on engagement to Meghan Markle

DUP leader, Arlene Foster, caused a bit of a stir on social media on Monday when she mistakenly congratulated Prince William instead of Prince Harry on the news of his engagement to girlfriend Meghan Markle.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA also misspelled Miss Markle's Christian name in the tweet.

Mrs. Foster tweeted: "Congratulations to HRH Prince William on his engagement to Megan Markle. Wonderful news this morning.

"Bet @DUPleader is pure scundered at congratulating the wrong prince," Tweeted one man.

"Well that's awkward.. DUP leader Arlene Foster congratulates wrong prince on engagement to Megan Markle," added another.

Mrs. Foster deleted the tweet and re-posted having made the correction.