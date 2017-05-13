Arlene Foster meets group behind ‘illegal’ Union flag pole in Magherafelt

Members of the group behind recent controversy over a Union flag in Magherafelt met with DUP leader Arlene Foster when she recently visited the town.

In a call to the Mail, British Truth Forum member William Lennox said the former First Minister "seemed to be very interested in what we had to say".

Unauthorised flag pole with Union flag in Magherafelt in February

Although he would not disclose what was discussed at the meeting, he added: "Obviously the flag must go up."

"She asked to meet us with Keith Buchanan," Mr Lennox added. “We met at his office."

The British Truth Forum claimed responsibility for erecting a flag pole and union flag in the centre of Magherafelt in February, without planning permission from Mid Ulster District Council, who took it down the next day.

First put up by the Orange Order, the Union flag flew in the largely nationalist town for decades, before a majority of Mid Ulster councillors voted to remove it as part of the town’s public realm scheme. Unionist councillors voted against the decision.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said the group was invited to a meeting with the former First Minister at which issues around the Magherafelt Union flag were discussed.