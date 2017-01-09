Martin McGuinness resigns as deputy first minister

Former Mid Ulster MP Martin McGuinness has resigned from his position as deputy First Minister effective 5pm today.

He has cited the RHI scandal as the reason.

The move could trigger a general election.

In his resignation letter he said: “It is my firm view that the DUP’s handling of this issue (RHI) has been completely out of step with the public mood which is rightly outraged at the squandering of public money and the allegations of misconduct and corruption.”

Mr McGuinness said Sinn Fein would not be nominating a replacement adding: “We now need an election to allow people to make their own judgement of this issue democratically at the ballot box.”