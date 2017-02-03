McGuinness nominated for top peace prize

Former Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MP Martin McGuinness has been nominated for a peace prize which includes the likes of Nelson Mandela among its past winners.

The former Northern Ireland deputy first minister, who stepped down from politics last month due to ill-health, is on the short list for the 2016 Tipperary International Peace Award.

Mr McGuinness, a former IRA commander, spent almost 10 years at the helm of devolved government in Belfast.

He stood down as deputy first minister amid the “cash for ash” scandal of the Renewable Heat Incentive.

The former Sinn Féin chief negotiator joins five other contenders for the award including human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who has represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and Egyptian-Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy.