Mid Ulster SF councillors' are ready for 'big year ahead'

Sinn Féin's group leader Ronan McGinley has said his party is prepared and ready for "a big year ahead" for the Mid Ulster District Council.

The council is due to hold its AGM this Thursday in Dungannon.

Cllr McGinley said :"Sinn Féin has continued to be the driving force behind the Mid Ulster District Council moving positively forward. The council achieved a great deal in its first three years, and Sinn Féin has been critical to this success. By working in positive partnership with council staff, we have ensured a high standard of service delivery for the people of Mid Ulster".

Sinn Féin has not disclosed who will be taking positions of responsibility for the incoming year, however it has been confirmed that Cllr McGinley will continue as the parties group leader in Mid Ulster.

Speaking after an internal Sinn Féin meeting, Cllr McGinley said: "I'm proud to have been selected again by the Sinn Féin Council team to lead the group into the 2017/18 term. I will continue to fulfil the role to the best of my ability, and have no doubt Sinn Féin will continue to deliver for the people of Mid Ulster. Our council team is very strong and experienced, and it's a privilege to work along side them to represent the people of Mid Ulster".

Sinn Féin are expected to nominate a number of positions of responsibility within the council on Thursday.