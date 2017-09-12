Pre-sentence report for assault

A pre-sentence report has been ordered for a man who pleaded guilty to common assault, assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour.

The case of Donie Keane, 42, from Whitehorn Lane, Dromore, was heard at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court was told the offences occurred on May 13.

District Judge John Meehan ordered a pre-sentence report to be carried out on the defendant.

The case was adjourned for four weeks until October 4.