Pre-sentence report ordered

A Dungannon man has pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B controlled drug.

Leon McGlinchey, 24, from Killymaddy Hill, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how in the early hours of New Year’s Eve a police patrol stopped a BMW car on Killyman Street.

Officers were able to detect the smell of cannabis from the car, and carried out a drugs search of the vehicle.

The case was adjourned five weeks for a pre-sentence report.