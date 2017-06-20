Pre-sentence report ordered

A Dungannon man has pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B controlled drug.
Leon McGlinchey, 24, from Killymaddy Hill, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
The court heard how in the early hours of New Year’s Eve a police patrol stopped a BMW car on Killyman Street.
Officers were able to detect the smell of cannabis from the car, and carried out a drugs search of the vehicle.
The case was adjourned five weeks for a pre-sentence report.
Almost Done!
Registering with Tyrone Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.