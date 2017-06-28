Pre-sentence reports ordered

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a Coalisland man accused of motoring charges.

Jose Monteiro, 28, from Gortview Park, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how he was caught driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance on the Gortgonis Road, Coalisland, on May 18.

Monteiro, who has a previous criminal record, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The judge adjourned the case for three weeks for the reports.

Monteiro will next appear in court on July 18.