Primary schools urged to enter N.I. road safety quiz

Primary Schools are being urged to enter their local heat of the Northern Ireland Road Safety Quiz. There will be 11 regional heats starting in January 2017 and 2 teams from each region will progress to the NI final which will be held in Belfast during February 2017.

This event, which is for P7 pupils, has been running for over 20 years and has received a major boost this year by being awarded a Department for Infrastructure Road Safety Grant. The grant means that the quiz will be run across all 11 new council areas for the first time.

The quiz is organised by Road Safe NI, which is a leading road safety charity, to promote awareness with primary school children, who are a vulnerable road user group.

The table quiz will cover both road safety and general knowledge. The quiz will consist of seven rounds of eight questions plus and extra round on road signs. Prizes will be given to the first, second & third placed teams and everyone involved will take home a certificate. Each school can send a team of 4 pupils from Primary 7.

As an added incentive the top two teams from each heat will progress to the Northern Ireland Finals which will take place at the NI Fire & Rescue Training Centre, Boucher Road, Belfast on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 7pm.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard commented, “Road traffic collisions and their devastating consequences hit right at the core of our communities. Together we have made enormous strides in road safety. Over time, many lives have been saved from death and serious injury by road users making the right choices on the road.”

“Educating children and influencing attitudes and behaviours towards road safety is vital; and the first step towards achieving this is to instil good road user attitudes and behaviours in our children. For details and to obtain an entry form please email info@roadsafeni.com.