Prime time TV series on the lookout for Tyrone contestants

Ninja Warrior UK, a prime time Saturday night ITV series that challenges contestants to complete a super sized obstacle course is currently casting for series four and are looking for County Tyrone locals to apply.

With applications set to close this week on Friday, June 2 a spokesperson for the show explained: “We’re keen to spread the word about this exciting opportunity as much as possible.”

The format is a smash hit in USA, Sweden, Malaysia and Japan, with the UK version hosted by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara.

The entertainment series is the ultimate test of strength, speed and courage and viewers will watch as contestants are pushed to their limits.

Contestants from all walks of life ranging from ‘Have a Go Heroes’ to ‘Superhuman Athletes’ are invited to take on the challenges of the course.

Viewers will be entertained by both those who can superbly execute the course to those who spectacularly fail, crashing out of the course into the water below.

Each part is laden with jaw-dropping challenges, heart-stopping excitement and adrenaline-fuelled action as the contestants attempt to complete three punishing and potentially hilarious stages.

Hundreds of ambitious competitors will start but few will successfully overcome the toughest obstacle course ever seen on British Television.

Can any survive to the end to face the vertical challenge of scaling the heights of an impressive tower named, Mount Midoriyama, and be crowned the first ‘Ninja Warrior UK’.

Those interested in applying to take part can visit: itv.com/beontv/shows/ninjawarrioruk4.