Probation for driver with multiple licences

A pre-sentence report has been ordered for a Dungannon man who pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without an insurance policy in place and driving without a valid driving licence.

Mindaugas Kucinskas, 27, from Castlehill in the town, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court was told that the offences occurred on October 12 when the police stopped the defendant in his car on the Moy Road.

Kucinskas admitted to police that he was driving with no insurance at the time, and was required to submit his driving licence at the local police station within seven days.

However, it emerged that the defendant had multiple driving licenses including one from Lithuania and a provisional driving licence from Northern Ireland, photocopies of which were submitted to the court.

However, since the defendant had been living in Northern Ireland, since 2007, he was required to obtain a full UK driving licence.

The defending solicitor said that Kucinskas was currently in receipt of Job Seekers Allowance, and although unemployed had worked at local factories in the past.

He had bought the vehicle for selling on and had neglected to insure it.

The court heard that the defendant had one previous conviction for driving with no insurance.

District Judge John Meehan ordered a pre-sentence report and told the defendant to ensure an appointment was forthcoming.

The case was adjourned for four weeks until November 15. A legal aid application was lodged by his solicitor.