PSNI called to verbal altercation at Magherafelt's new public art sculpture

Police say there was a “minor verbal altercation” between a member of the public and workers at Magherafelt’s new public art sculpture, which is nearing completion at the Diamond.

Tensions have been running high in the town since the flagpole at the roundabout was removed as part of the public realm scheme back in February.

New public art sculpture

Union flags were erected on surrounding lampposts in the town centre, and flags also went up in support in neighbouring towns and villages.

While welcomed by nationalist politicians, unionists said the £46,000 price tag for the sculpture would have been better spent replacing the public toilets in the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said there have been no other incidents reported to them.