PSNI warn motorists not to ignore traffic signs on A6 at Castledawson

The police are warning of a clampdown on motorists who ignore traffic signs near Castledawson where work is taking place on the new A6 dual carriageway.

Inspector Andy Archibald said they have seen a heavy build up of traffic and congestion along the stretch of road way.

"At this point, the A6 is under major re-development and improvement works," said Inspector Andy Archibald.

"The congestion is caused by vehicles turning right into Annaghmore Road and Bellshill Road, Castledawson, from the A6.

"The road is not wide enough to let traffic pass when cars are parked up to turn into the junction, making the road very busy at key traffic times of day with little or no spaces for vehicles to cross this road.

"There are traffic signs positioned barring this right turn. Prohibition of traffic signs will be enforced."