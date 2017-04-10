R-driver fined for speeding at 88mph

An R-driver has been given four penalty points and fined £165 for driving at almost twice his legal speed limit.
Lee Hutchinson, 19, Lomond Heights, Cookstown, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court. He was caught driving at 88mph while still an R-driver at the Dungannon Road, Cookstown on December 28.
He was charged with driving with excess speed and having no R-plates displayed. His solicitor explained that the defendant’s brother had been using the vehicle and removed the plates.
Almost Done!
Registering with Tyrone Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.