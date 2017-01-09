'Racially motivated' graffiti sprayed on Dungannon shop shutters

Premises in Dungannon's Perry Street have been sprayed with graffiti in a crime that police are treating as 'racially motivated'.

Appealing for information about the incident of criminal damage, police are urging any possible witnesses to contact them on 101.

It is understood the graffiti was sprayed on shutters overnight on Friday.

Constable Cal Elliott said: "It is believed that sometime between 7pm on Friday 6 January and 8am on Saturday 7 January graffiti was sprayed on to the shutters of the premises.

"This incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and I would ask anyone who knows anything about this to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 272 of 07/01/17.

"Or, if you prefer to provide information without giving your details you can contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."