Racist graffiti vandals hit Dungannon again

Police are investigating vandalism and race hate graffiti sprayed at a commercial premises in the Perry Street area, Dungannon.

Constable Cal Elliott said: “It is believed that sometime between 7pm on Friday 6 January and 8am on Saturday 7 January graffiti was sprayed on to the shutters of the premises.

“This incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and I would ask anyone who knows anything about this to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 272 of 07/01/17.

“Or, if you prefer to provide information without giving your details you can contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”