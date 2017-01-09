Racist graffiti vandals hit Dungannon again

Police are investigating vandalism and race hate graffiti sprayed at a commercial premises in the Perry Street area, Dungannon.
Constable Cal Elliott said: “It is believed that sometime between 7pm on Friday 6 January and 8am on Saturday 7 January graffiti was sprayed on to the shutters of the premises.
“This incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and I would ask anyone who knows anything about this to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 272 of 07/01/17.
“Or, if you prefer to provide information without giving your details you can contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Tyrone Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.