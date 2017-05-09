Re-painting of road lines welcomed

The line painting on the roads of rural areas in Clonoe and Derrylaughan and also in Platters Hill, Coalisland, has been welcomed.

Local Sinn Féin councillors Joe O’Neill and Niamh Doris welcomed the work. They recently met with representatives from Transport NI to discuss the need for clear line paintings on the roads as a matter of urgency.

They pointed out that lines have been missing for a few years and their absence was creating a potential hazard to motorists in the area.

Councillor O’Neill told the Times: “I’m glad to see that these all have been repainted to how they should be, especially at some dangerous junctions like the Washing Bay corner and other parts of Derrylaughan.”

They said they would like to thank transport NI for all their help with regard to making these rural junctions safer for all road users.