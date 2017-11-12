Remembrance parades take place across Mid Ulster

Members of the Royal British Legion will be on parade at venues across Mid Ulster today to remember the fallen of two World Wars and other conflicts.

Cookstown will host the largest remembrance parade with hundreds expected to assemble at the town’s Cenotaph.

Ex-service personnel will be joined by representatives of the PSNI, RIR, Fire & Rescue, St John Ambulance as well as various youth organisations.

The parade starts at 10.40am making its way, led by Tamlaghtmore Silver Band, from Burn Road through the town to the Cenotaph where the Service of Remembrance will take place.

Following the Act of Remembrance and laying of wreaths, the parade will make its way back to the Burn Road via Loy Street and James Street.

Over in Magherafelt, the local Branch of the Royal British Legion is holding remembrance parades in the town in the morning and at Tobermore in the evening.

The parade will leave Rainey Street car park at 10.30am sharp, led by Aghagaskin Flute Band.

The procession will make its way along Rainey Street, Broad Street and Union Road to Union Road Presbyterian Church, where a Service of Remembrance will take place.

Later in the day, the Legion will hold a parade and remembrance service in the village of Tobermore.

The parade will start at the village Cenotaph before making its way through the village.

The Service of Remembrance will follow in the village’s Baptist Church, ad the procession will make its way back to the McKinney Hall.

Local Legion branches are also planning to hold Remembrance parades in Stewartstown, Bellaghy, Maghera, and Newmills.