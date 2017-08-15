REVIEW: Sister Act will have you rocking in the aisles

Holy smoke - there’s a diva in town with a secret and it’s ‘nun’ of your business...
X Factor winner Alexandra Burke bursts onto the stage of the Grand Opera House this week as everyone’s favourite nun-on-the-run, Deloris van Cartier in Sister Act the Musical.
Running until Saturday, August 19, Sister Act the Musical has it all - nuns, a singer-disguised-as-a-nun, gangsters, gangsters-dressed-as-nuns, a funky priest, even the Pope gets a look in.
If you like your musicals fast-paced, funny, full of 1970s-disco-ball fabulousness..then you will love Sister Act the Musical.
Directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood, you can expect this production to be nothing less than fab-u-lous, dahling!
And don’t think Alexandra Burke is just a ‘big name’ singer brought in to appeal to the X-Factor generation, her punchy performance as nightclub singer Deloris, who is placed in witness protection in a convent after witness a murder, is full of energy and sass while also capturing the street-smart singer’s tender side which is revealed as ‘her sweet sisters’ uncover her true character.
Add to all this, a powerhouse voice which will pack the pews and some unholy comedy misunderstandings, and you have the answer to the prayers of an audience on a wet Monday night in August in Belfast.
With a litany of other hilarious sidekicks such as a dour Mother Superior, a velvet-voiced psychopath boyfriend, his three BeeGees-in-training henchmen and a lovable but ‘klutz-y’ cop, Sister Act the Musical will have you rocking and rolling in the aisles.
