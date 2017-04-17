Risked driving car because it was raining

A Dungannon man has been fined £200 and given six penalty points for a string of motoring offences including driving without insurance.

Arvydas Bucinskas, 26, from Ashbeg Grove, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offences came to light after Bucinskas was stopped at Tesco’s car park by police on March 16.

The defendant admitted driving without insurance to police, the court was told, and said that he had a Lithuanian driving licence which he had left behind in Lithuania.

He was also charged with having a defective tyre.

The defence solicitor said that Bucinskas had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. He had two children and was married.

The court heard that the defendant had bought the car for £400 in Belfast, and had risked taking it for a drive as it was raining and he had to visit a bank link machine.

The judge told the defendant: “As far as I am concerned early guilty pleas will always attract the maximum credit and I give you maximum credit for yours.”

The judge said the minimum punishment he could impose for driving with no insurance was six penalty points, which he duly gave to the defendant along with a £100 fine.

In addition, he fined the defendant £50 for driving without a license and a further £50 for driving with a defective tyre.

He also imposed an offender’s levy of £15 and gave Bucinskas twelve weeks to pay.