Road improvements to start in Dungannon to address traders complaints

A new scheme to address traffic flow and parking in Market Square, Dungannon, has been given the green light.

Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Committee has approved the proposals which will see investment of just over £300K in the town centre works.

The planning approval coincides with the appointment of a contractor to undertake the work.

Beginning in September, the scheme will bring alterations to the junction at Irish Street, a left turn only from Market Square onto Church Street and a change to the Give Way at the entrance from Thomas Street to assist with pedestrian safety.

New and improved pedestrian access around and across the Square is also included, together with wider parking bays for ease of customer parking, the addition of a footpath at the Square’s car park and additional car parking in the square when it is not hosting events.

While not responsible for traffic management or roads issues, development of the improvement project has been driven by Mid Ulster District Council in a bid to resolve problems which arose from the first phase of public realm works in the town in 2012 and which have been the subject of on-going complaints from traders and residents.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Kim Ashton, has welcomed the progress and is looking forward to seeing work begin on the ground.

“The Council is aware of the frustrations which local people and businesses have experienced in the last number of years and so, to have received planning approval and also to have appointed a contractor are crucial milestones in taking forward the design changes to the Market Square,” she said.

“While the process has been lengthy, our lobbying has been rewarded and the positive impact on the ground will soon be visible in Dungannon town centre.”

The improvement scheme is due to begin in September and should be completed in approximately eight weeks.