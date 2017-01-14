Roads not gritted, claims councillor

Some roads around Cookstown and Stewartstown were not gritted last night, even though they are on the scheduled network, a councillor has claimed.

Councillor Trevor Wilson of the UUP said he has taken numerous call this morning (Saturday) from concerned residents about black ice on roads.

And he said he has been trying to verify reports that the roads weren’t gritted because the gritting lorry itself was involved in an accident.

He added, “The calls were nearly in the double figures. There was clearly an issue last night.”

The Mid-Ulster Mail has contacted the Department of Infrastructure and is awaiting a response.