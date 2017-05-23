Roisin’s slimming success and Ballinderry group

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 4st 8lb stone is using her success to shape a new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Roisin joined a Slimming World group in Ballinderry 11 months ago and dropped from a size 20 to a slim size 12 and is now enjoying buying lots of new clothes and feeling great when wearing them.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

Members at the Ballinderry group are getting ready to welcome Roisin as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on Wednesday, May 31.

She explained: “Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life. I was extremely unfit and unhealthy and my weight had really started to affect me both physically and emotionally. I was caught in a viscious circle, so unhappy with my weight and the way i looked that I ate more thinking it would make me feel better. I hated where I was, battling demons in my head and trying my best to hide it. I was aware that physically my weight was having detrimental effects on my body as I had to overcome knee surgery in the past. It was at this stage that it became more apparent to me my weight was not only the reason for my injury but also the reason for how long it took and how painful of a process it was. Obtaining a second knee injury then made me realise that a change was needed. I had give myself an excuse for so long i had let my weight sore. I had no self confidence but managed to hide behind fake smiles in the hope that no one would know and would realise how bad things were for me. My turning point was looking at a photo that had been taken of me sitting on a swing,I was in complete disbelief. I could not believe that I had let it get that bad.

“Some of my family members had joined Slimming World and were getting great results. I had battled with the idea of joining for a month and in that month I gained a further 10lb!! It was then I walked through the doors for the first time. In my first week I had lost 7lb, I felt great and was so suprised that the eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by

showing people, they can build it into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running.

Everything counts from walking to hoovering to washing the car. I enjoy lots of different activities to get my Body Magic! As a Consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun!

“So here I am now, 11 months on and not only have I lost 4st 8lb I am now ready for my new adventure.”

Roisin says she can’t wait for the new challenges running her own business will bring: “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy routine. Launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option, I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new groups to run now!”

Roisin’s Slimming World group will relaunch Wednesday, May 31 at St Patricks Hall, Ballinderry at 5.30 and 7.30pm.

For more information call Roisin on 07564998233.