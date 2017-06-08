Sad news...one of Magherafelt's oldest residents dies at 102

One of Magherafelt's oldest residents has sadly passed away at the age of 102.

Olive Moore was said by her niece Hazel Thompson to have had "a deep Christian faith".A native of Belturbet in County Cavan, Olive still managed to get out and about right up until a few days before her death last Friday. She was in her 103rd year.

"She had a hospital appointment on the Monday which she attended," explained Hazel.

"Olive loved meeting people and she was held in very high esteem by all who came in contact with her."

She never married and remained on the family farm in County Cavan for many years before moving to Magherafelt more than 20 years ago to be with her only niece, Hazel and her husband Archie, who cared for her.

She enjoyed making butter and baking throughout her life and also was fond of animals, especially terrier dogs.

Olive also liked shopping in Cookstown and Magherafelt.

She died peacefully in Brooklands Private Nursing Home, Magherafelt, and her funeral service took place in Drumlane Parish Church, Belturbet, on Tuesday. She was laid to rest along with her mother and father in the adjoining churchyard.