Sadness at death of 'wonderful' Cookstown teacher

The family of a "brilliant" Cookstown teacher have thanked those who paid tribute to Patricia Compton following her tragic death.

Mrs Compton was head of biology at Cookstown High School, but died on Saturday after a period of illness.

Hundreds have paid tribute to the "wonderful", "funny, lovely lady" who "fostered a love of her subject" in those she taught.

Breaking news of her death, Cookstown High School posted on its Facebook page on Saturday: "It is with great sadness that the school community learned this morning of the death of Mrs Patricia Compton.

"Patricia was an inspirational teacher, a loyal friend and a fantastic colleague. She was the embodiment of the values of Cookstown High School. We convey our heartfelt sympathy to her loving family and many friends."

Informing pupils and staff of funeral arrangements, they later added: "Patricia's family would like to thank you for all your lovely and truly touching messages.

"The funeral will gather at Patricia's home on Tuesday 17 January, ending at 1.30pm. The church service will be at Derryloran Church at 2.30pm followed by interment at Cookstown Cemetery. There will be an after funeral tea at Derryloran Hall."

Mrs Compton, from Killycurragh Road Cookstown, leaves behind her husband Roy, children Tracy, David, Deborah, Sarah and Laura and grandchildren Matthew and Jack.

Loved daughter of Mary and the late James Rippey, she is also being mourned by siblings of Timothy, Siobhan and the late Michael.

Steenson Fineral Services have asked for family flowers only, with donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research, cheques payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ.