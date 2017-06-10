Sadness at the death of popular and compassionate nurse Mark Quinn

The South Tyrone and Craigavon communities have been saddened by the death of a highly respected and compassionate nurse.

Mark Quinn, of the White City, Dungannon, passed away on Friday night after battling cancer.

Mark was a Captain in the Order of Malta and a senior nurse at South Tyrone Hospital and Craigavon for many years.

Local artist and friend Marty Cullen paid tribute to Mark, who is survived by his wife Anne and son Trevor, saying that he nursed and helped save the lives of countless Tyrone people.

“He was an Irishman who believed passionately about caring and serving the community he came from”, he said. “Good journey Mark you were a decent man.”

Mark’s Facebook page has been flooded with tributes from former colleagues and patients.

One nurse posted: “Mark was a nurse I met over 20 years ago when we worked in south Tyrone Hospital. He was one of those people who was your friend for life. Mark did so much for people that no one knew about. He would help you beyond help that you could ever imagine.

“He would do it in such a way that he’ wanted no fuss in return. In his recent illness not once did I hear him complain/ moan or feel like giving up.

“He was such a fighter.”

Mark is pictured at the very front of the inset photograph from 1971 as a cadet in the Order of Malta in Union Lane in Dungannon.

Funeral details have yet to be arranged.