SDLP councillor condemns 'hate attack' on Coalisland car wash

A Mid Ulster councillor has condemned what he has described as a 'hate attack' on a car wash service near Coalisland.

Torrent SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said the weekend incident involved two cars ramming into a shed at Clonoe Crossroads before driving off.

"I completely condemn this attack ," he said today. "I have spoken to the owners of the shop and property and they have told me this is one of several incidents that have happened to them over the last number of weeks and months and they have no idea why they have been targeted.

"Over the last year they have had their windows broken and fires set. The business they run is extremely popular with the local community and this news will come as a shock to everyone.

"Florence and his team work seven days a week to make a living and no-one has a right to intimidate them because of their nationality.

"I urge anyone with information to come forward. Clonoe is an extremely welcoming community and these type of actions are disgusting and have been rejected by this communtiy for years and they will not be accepted now.