Search for NI Superstars is launched

People across county Tyrone are being called on to nominate their local heroes, as part of a major new campaign to uncover our most inspirational individuals.

The new SuperValu SuperStars initiative will honour unsung heroes in local communities that have gone beyond the call of duty to help someone in need.

Finalists will attend a prestigious ceremony in Parliament Buildings on November 22, hosted by radio and TV personalities Frank Mitchell and Claire McCollum and will each receive SuperValu vouchers.

The overall SuperValu SuperStar will walk away with a five-star family holiday.

For further information and to nominate your local SuperStar, visit www.supervalu.co.uk. Entries close on 19th August 2017.