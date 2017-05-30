Seventh drink driving charge for Dungannon man coping with murder of wife and daughter

A Lithuanian man who went on a day-long vodka drinking trip in his car has been jailed for four months after being convicted of his seventh drink-driving offence.

Rimantas Daukas, with an address at Lisdoart Terrace, Ballygawley, had already been disqualified from driving when police found him sleeping in the driver seat of his car with the engine running.

The 54 year-old, who appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, had taken to alcohol to deal with the murder of his wife and daughter in Lithuania some years previously, his solicitor claimed.

The court heard how on September 25, three members of the public alerted the police to Daukas’ erratic driving at locations between Castlecaulfield and Ballygawley.

Police arrested the defendant when they found him drunk in charge of a vehicle at the Goland Road shortly before 9pm that day.

Daukas claimed to have been out with friends who had left him asleep in the back seat of his car. At some point, he had got out of the back seat to go to the toilet and had mistakenly climbed into the driver seat.

After he failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 84mcg, police discovered that the defendant’s car had already been reported twice that day when it almost collided with another vehicle in Castlcaulfield Main Street, and was later found blocking a driveway with the defendant asleep at the wheel.

The driver made off in a haphazard manner, clipping a hedge twice with the vehicle, according to the eyewitness, who subsequently positively identified the defendant in a line-up.

The solicitor said that Daukas had drank too much vodka and could not remember what had happened.

The court heard how the defendant had been charged with drink driving in 2007, 2009, twice in 2011 and twice again in 2013.

When it emerged that Daukas had waived his right to a pre-sentence report, and had turned up with ‘a bag’ fully expectant of going to prison, the judge warned that the matter rested on the heads of the solicitor and the defendant.

The solicitor replied that Daukas was aware that he was at risk of a custodial sentence, and went on to say that there were some doubts as to whether or not he was driving the car on that day. However, the defendant had entered a guilty plea, and spoken to the probation officer, even though there was no interpreter present at the time.

Daukas had been working for a Galbally company and had not been before the courts for four and a half years.

However, the judge imposed a jail sentence, saying that Daukas presented a risk to himself and other road users.

She also disqualified him from driving for ten years.