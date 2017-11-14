Severe injuries sustained after firework thrown into car

Police have released a series of graphic images of fireworks burns - after a woman was left with serious injuries when a lit firework was thrown into a car.

In a novel move, PSNI Cookstown released a short video appealing for help in tracking down those responsible.

Injuries sustained by the firework

The PSNI is appealing for information about the Greenvale Hotel car park on October 29.

The video reveals that at 10.45pm on that date a firework was fired inside a vehicle - leaving devastating results.

"Someone knows who was involved in this incident," adds the message.

"Please call us quoting 1829 29/10/17 or call Crimestoppers 0800 555111."