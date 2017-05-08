SF councillor calls for audit of play equipment

There’s been a call for an audit of parks in Mid-Ulster regarding the availability of equipment for children with physical and mental disabilities.

Sinn Féin councillor Niamh Doris claimed there are “inadequate facilities” for disabled people in the district.

“This is an issue that I have been approached about from parents and community groups and I feel strongly that there are completely inadequate facilities for disabled children,” she said. “There is no reason why disabled children should be excluded from playing with their friends or siblings in their local parks.”

Continuing, she said physical access to facilities had been brought to her attention on a number of occasions.

“Within the next few weeks I am glad to say that Mid-Ulster District Council will be widening the gates at the popular canal walk, which will make the path accessible for wheelchair users, as well as parents with prams,” she said.

“I know this only a small change but one that I hope will help make life a little easier for residents living in Coalisland and I will continue to work towards campaigning for better facilities for those with disabilities.”

The council has installed play equipment at some of its facilities, including Fairhill in Cookstown, for children with learning difficulties.

At the start of this year, Mid-Ulster District Council held seven public consultation events across the area encouraging the general public to help them shape the future provision of play areas and public parks.

It’s envisaged that the ‘Strategic Plans’ will provide direction for the council in managing and developing parks and play facilities, programs, infrastructure, resources and investment over the next three-years.