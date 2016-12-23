Sign up for the chariity tractor run

Here’s a date for your diary - you are cordially invited to the Livingstone Charity Tractor run on Saturday, December 31.

The event will take place at 12 noon from ABP Business Park on the Hamiltonsbawn Road in Armagh, with registration starting at 10am.

Ben Sergeant (Ben Sergeant Tractors in Portadown) is supporting the event this year and has pledged a donation of £100 for every tractor registered at the event.

“I am pleased to support this fantastic event organised by the Livingstone family and hope this year is bigger and better to raise much needed funds for both Hospice charities,” said Ben. “If you have a tractor or know someone with a tractor encourage them to come along, and support this event on Saturday 31st December, we look forward to seeing you at the ABP Business Park.”

The tractor run will depart from ABP Business Park, go to Hamiltonsbawn and pass through Richhill before returning to ABP. The event will raise funds for both the NI Children’s Hospice and Southern Area Hospice.

This run will be the fifth annual tractor run organised by the Livingstone family and their friends. They hope to top last year’s tractor number with over 600 tractors attending. To date the previous years have raised over £80,000 for the two charities.

The event will be followed by entertainment, barbecue, raffle and craic.