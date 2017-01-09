Silver Audi stolen from Killeeshil property

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a car from a residential premises in the Cullenramer Road area of Dungannon.

Sometime between 11.30am on Monday 2 January and 1pm on Wednesday 4 January, a silver Audi Q7, vehicle registration number ULZ 5264, was stolen.

Constable Donnelly said: “I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 466 of 04/01/17. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”