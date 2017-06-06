Six month jail sentence for driving offences

A man who stole a car and drove through Mid Ulster whilst under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been jailed for six months.

Steven McCloskey, 26, from Beresford Court, Coleraine, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with driving without insurance or licence, failure to provide a specimen, and taking a car without authority.

The court heard how on February 26, he stole a set of keys from a coat hanging in the foyer of the Portrush Presbyterian Church, and drove the vehicle to a homeless hostel in Cookstown, where he was refused accommodation.

The car was reported to police, who stopped it on the Carland Road. When asked to do an alcohol test, McCloskey refused, saying he had been taking his prescribed drugs, including diazepam and codeine, and had also consumed a few alcoholic drinks.

His defence solicitor said that McCloskey had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and admitted to taking prescribed drugs and alcohol.

When the solicitor said that the defendant was ‘essentially a man who needs help’, Judge John Meehan pointed out the pattern to McCloskey’s criminal record, which included burglary, drink driving, drunk and disorderly, and taking a car, and had led to previous suspended and custodial sentences. “If a man takes drugs and then commits a crime does that mean he needs help?” said the judge, who went on to accuse the defendant of not facing up to his drug addiction and addressing the effects of his chaotic lifestyle upon others. He also fined McCloskey £125.