SLIDESHOW: Play Day at Dungannon Park

The weather certainly didn’t dampen spirits as over 1100 people braved the showers to attend the Council’s free Play Day event at Dungannon Park.

Helping to mark National Play Day, which this year celebrated its 30th anniversary and had the theme ‘celebrate play’, the Council held three events - in Ballyronan, Dungannon Park and Round Lake, Fivemiletown - all focusing on providing entertainment for children in an outdoor setting, with crafts, magic shows, workshops, face painting, treasure hunts and games among the activities lined up for children from 2pm-5pm.

The rain certainly didnt dampen the atmosphere at the free Play Day event at Dungannon park.

The Chair of the Council, Councillor Kim Ashton even stopped by the event to soak up the atmosphere of joy and laughter.

A great day was definitely had by all!