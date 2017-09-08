Snap happy Prince Harry poses with Kealagh

One Co Armagh woman was all smiles yesterday as she snapped a selfie with Prince Harry.
Kealagh Furphy from Derrytrasna was out and about in Belfast when she nabbed a snap with the visiting prince.
And already the photo has received hundreds of hits on social media.
A former pupil of St Michael’s Grammar School, Kealagh now lives in Cookstown but was visiting Belfast yesterday when she happened to meet the 32-year-old royal on his first visit to Northern Ireland.
Prince Harry was attending a series of engagements in Ballymena, Belfast and Hillsborough.
After opening a new multi-million pound ambulance station in Ballymena he headed to Belfast where he met representatives of peace-building organisation Co-operation Ireland at the MAC along with a range of youth organisations.
In Belfast he met Kealagh and happily posed for a selfie with the Derrytrasna girl.
Later he attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle hosted by the Secretary of State.
