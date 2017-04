Snapbank crowned ‘Best Digital Bank’

At the AIB Build a Bank Final in the RDS Dublin on Tuesday, April 25, Snapbank from St. Patrick’s College were announced as ‘Best Digital Bank’.

Pictured are members of St Patrick’s College Dungannon ‘SnapBank’ Team (front row from left to right) Kamil Malkowski (Marketing Manager), Aiste Lukosiunaite (Finance Manager) and Ana Morais (Digital Officer).

Middle row (from left to right) Mantas Venslovas (Managing Director), Silvija Onusaityte (Customer and Community Officer) and Karolina Baslaminova (CEO). Back row (from left to right) Evaline Crooks (Student Officer from First Trust Dungannon), Mr Ryan Curry (Head of Careers) and Mrs M.McKeown (Acting Principal).