South Derry man facing trial on child cruelty charges

A 48-year-old south Derry man is to stand trial on child cruelty charges.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, is accused of assaulting two children under the age of 16 in a manner to cause them unnecessary suffering.

The alleged offences were committed between June 24 2005 and 29 November 2013.

The man made no reply when the charges were put to him at Magherafelt Magistrates Court today.

He was returned for arraignment, on personal bail of £200, at Londonderry Crown Court on February 16.

The court ordered that he has no contact with one of the injured parties other than that permitted by social services.