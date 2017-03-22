SPAR expands expert portfolio with fitness coach

SPAR in Northern Ireland has welcomed local nutrition and fitness coach, Tara Grimes from Donaghmore on board as its latest local expert.

Tara, who owns Tara Grimes Fitness develops fitness and nutrition plans for clients with her ‘6 weeks online better bodies program’, and series of classes for small group training.

SPAR will be working with Tara to further highlight the importance of a healthy life balance, encouraging shoppers and communities to take better care of themselves through activities and healthy, nutritional recipes.

In the run-up to summer, customers can expect dedicated blogs from Tara on the new landing page on the SPAR NI website, with nutritionally balanced recipes, tips on achievable fitness goals, alongside training and recipe videos.

Tara, a mum of four, has first-hand experience of fitting a balanced lifestyle around family life, as Bronagh Henderson from the Henderson Group, owners of the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland, explains; “In this day and age, there are so many different ways to lose weight and get fit, that even navigating that can be off-putting. Tara is a healthy, accessible mother of four, who has developed plans and recipes that are all family friendly, which is what SPAR is all about.

“Over the next few months, our shoppers, retailers and followers of our social media platforms, will see various tips and videos from Tara which will be manageable enough to slot into daily family life. She even promises that the kids will love helping out with the recipes and importantly, will eat them too!”

Tara commented; “It has been a phenomenal year for me, and I’m delighted to start 2017 off by announcing this new partnership with SPAR Northern Ireland. As a brand, I understand that it is about convenience, but also ensuring the products available are the best for its shoppers, and are sourced in Northern Ireland. I couldn’t agree more, a healthy lifestyle has to be a balanced one, and having an in-take of local produce readily available is top of the list for SPAR and for me.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with our exclusive videos and blogs, and can’t wait to share some secrets with SPAR’s shoppers.”

Tara has 25 years of fitness and nutritional expertise behind her, with a host of gym and nutrition qualifications. On a more relatable note, Tara has 30 years of passion for sports in her blood, and experience from her own trials and tribulations of a journey to find what works to keep a healthy weight and enjoy nutritious meals.

To launch her time with SPAR, Tara attended the SPAR sponsored Craic 10K in Belfast city centre on St. Patrick’s Day, and did warm up and cool down sessions with the runners, and gave advice on what to eat before and post-race.

Tara joins Paula McIntyre as SPAR’s portfolio of local experts, who has been creating exclusive recipes using SPAR’s own-brand fresh products, for the past three years.

For more information on Tara, visit taragrimesfitness.com and for more on her work with SPAR, visit spar-ni.co.uk.