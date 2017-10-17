Speeder had only a Portuguese licence

A Dungannon man, who pleaded guilty to speeding and driving without a licence, could face a further charge of driving without insurance.

Salazar Mendes, 40, from Brookfield Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how on July 3, Mendes was caught driving a Mercedes C200 on the M1 Motorway at a speed of 96mph, which was 26mph in excess of the speed limit.

When he was stopped and spoken to by the police, Mendes admitted the offence, and said: “I know, it was about 90.”

Police checked Mendes’ driving record, and found that he had been disqualified from driving in the UK but had not sat the extended driving test.

At the time of the offence, he was using a Portuguese driving licence.

District Judge John Meehan accused the defendant of ‘manipulative’ behaviour, as he had retained his Portuguese driving licence and used it at subsequent road checkpoints.

The defence solicitor said that Mendes had returned to Portugal after the disqualification from driving, and later returned to Northern Ireland without realising that he was meant to sit the extended driving test. However, the judge accused Mendes of ‘wilfully’ avoiding doing the driving test, and went on to query whether or not Mendes had insurance cover.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that the defendant appeared to have insurance. However, the judge suggested that this should be checked as Mendes was still disqualified from driving. The cause was adjourned for two weeks until October 25.