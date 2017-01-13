St. John’s Pupils become water champions!

Children from St. John’s Primary School in Moy recently became water champions when NI Water’s Education Team paid a visit to the school to teach them all about water conservation, as well as about the risks of what can happen if pipes burst in freezing weather!

Although our planet is covered in water, only 1% of it is actually drinkable. The children heard first hand why water is such a precious resource, and through a series of games and activities, discovered just how water wise they are. At the end of the session, pupils completed a water drop pledge naming one way they promise to save water.

NI Water’s Environmental Education Officer, Anna Killen, said: “We had a really busy year in 2015/16, visiting hundreds of schools across the country and educating over 19,000 pupils. We had lots of fun teaching the children about water and how they can help to conserve this precious resource. We’re enjoying repeating the experience as we work our way through the 2016/17 school year.

“We’re also helping to promote NI Water’s key winter message of ‘Don’t Wait Insulate’ by telling the children all about the dangers of burst pipes and encouraging them to persuade their parents to take action now ahead of potentially severe winter weather.

“We are delighted with the positive feedback we have received from schools who have participated in our education programme. It’s a fantastic way for us to work within the local community and educate future generations of water users.”

The programme is aimed at Key Stage 2 and designed to complement a key element of Northern Ireland Primary Curriculum – the ‘World Around Us’.

A teachers’ learning pack, with further classroom activities and additional information is available to download from www.niwater.com/education.