St Joseph’s Coalisland pupil takes silver at winter Special Olympics

Despite being the youngest athlete on Ireland’s Special Olympics winter squad, Coalisland schoolboy Caolan McConville is coming home a with silver medal - at the very least.

The 13-year-old St Joseph’s College pupil had the school gushing about his success on the slopes at Schladming, when he placed at his first ever Special Olympic games on Tuesday.

He was also racing in the AS Alpine Intermediate Giant Slalom on Wednesday, and with the competition ongoing, could be in line for further success.

In a statement after news of his amazing win, St Joseph’s College, Coalisland said on Facebook: "A huge congratulations to Caolan McConville who won a silver medal in the Special Olympics on the slopes in Austria!

"We are very proud of you Caolan and look forward to seeing your medal on your return to school. #ProudJoes"

Speaking after his win, Caolan McConville said he was "really excited" to win a medal at his first Games.

The 13-year-old in action on the slopes

"I went down the Giant Slalom and it was hard. I fell over, sadly, but I picked myself back and went really fast.

"I waited for another hour to get back on the slope. I didn’t fall on the last one, thank God!"

Part of a delegation of 26 athletes, Caolan was chosen as part of Ireland’s biggest ever representation at the games.

Caolan celebrates his silver medal

With 2,700 athletes from 107 countries, the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games is the largest sports and humanitarian event anywhere in the world.