St Mary’s scoops prize at Safer Internet Day competition

Promoting the Safer Internet Day theme ‘Be the change: unite for a better internet’, the Education Authority have announced the winners of its second Online Safety competition at a special studio screening organised by C2k and EA tv.

Representatives from the Safeguarding Board Northern Ireland (SBNI) and EA presented the top prizes to schools via a live video stream to over 400 primary and 150 post primary schools throughout Northern Ireland.

Delighted to be taking home the first prize of a new laptop and trophy for their school were Holy Trinity College, Cookstown for the KS3 entry and Fairview Primary School for the KS2 category. The judging panel also awarded joint first place to Knockavoe School, Strabane, Arvalee School and Resource Centre, Omagh and Thornfield House School and Outreach Services, Newtownabbey in the Special Schools category.

EA’s Online Safer Internet Video Competition KS2 3rd place winners St Mary’s PS Cabragh.

Schools were invited to submit a short video sharing their views on what young people should do to make their Internet experience safer.

Judged by a panel of experts from C2k, EA tv, UK Safer Internet Centre, NI Anti-Bullying Forum, NSPCC and SBNI, the winning schools will now see their films used as a C2k Internet safety resource.

Presenting the finalists with their prizes, EA Director of Education John Collings, said: “We were delighted to be able to provide this opportunity for young people across our schools to showcase these important online safety messages. The impact of this work is much more meaningful because it has been produced for young people by young people.”

Speaking on Safer Internet Day 2017 and C2k’s Education Network service, Education Minister Peter Weir said: “Events such as Safer Internet Day are an effective and important way to increase awareness of online safety. With the increasing use of digital technology, it is vital that our young people are aware of the potential dangers online and understand how to keep themselves safe.”

He continued: “Safeguarding children is of paramount importance and C2k’s Education Network service, available to all pupils, has been designed with a clear focus on online safety with built in controls to protect users as well as operating a rigorous internet filtering policy, however, we all have a role to play in continuing to highlight possible dangers.”

The winning films from the Online Safer Internet Video Competition’ can be viewed on the C2k new Media Library platform and via the following links.

Special/Primary Programme - http://www.eani.org.uk/about-us/latest-news/safer-internet-day-2017-primary-programme/

Post Primary Programme - http://www.eani.org.uk/about-us/latest-news/safer-internet-day-post-primary-programme/